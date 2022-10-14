Is Bobby Cannavale Married? ‘The Watcher’ Star Keeps His Relationships Private

Bobby has only had one wife in his lifetime. In 1994, he married actress, screenwriter, and Lena Horne’s granddaughter Jenny Lumet. After their wedding, they welcomed their only child, actor Jake Cannavale, in May 1995.

Jenny is best known for writing the Anne Hathaway film Rachel Getting Married. In 2020, Jenny took on producing and worked on two Star Trek series and Showtime’s The Man Who fell from Earth.