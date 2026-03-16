Inside Amy Madigan and Ed Harris's 40-Year Hollywood Love Story “Amy had already won by having Ed Harris; now she's added the Oscar." By Darrell Marrow Published March 16 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

While Amy Madigan accepted an Academy Award for her role in Weapons, fans started googling her marriage to Ed Harris after the couple walked the red carpet at the ceremony. Amy won her first Oscar for Weapons, and she made it clear that Ed has been one of the biggest constants in her life and career.

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Amy said Ed “loved” her transformation into Aunt Gladys in Weapons, and she told People he saw different parts of her in the role. Ed returned that same energy during awards season, telling reporters, “I’m very proud of her,” and adding that she “blew everybody’s mind” with the performance, per AP. Now fans want to know more about the longtime couple. Their relationship timeline has suddenly become the internet’s business.

Source: Mega

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Amy Madigan and Ed Harris’ relationship goes back decades.

Amy and Ed’s story started in 1980. According to Parade, Amy and Ed met while working on theatre productions together. They married in November 1983. That early chapter of their relationship overlapped with their work on Places in the Heart.

Amy and Ed are the proud parents of a daughter named Lily.

A decade later, they expanded their family. Amy and Ed welcomed their daughter, Lily Dolores Harris, in 1993. According to People, Lily grew up out of the spotlight, but she has since moved into the business too, working as an actor, producer and director. She has also made a few public appearances with her parents, including at the 2026 Golden Globes during Amy’s big awards-season run.

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More than 40 years later, Amy still describes their marriage in simple, grounded terms. She says they both put real effort into their relationship and their work. “We just love each other and we work really hard at that and in our work," Amy told People.

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Amy thanked her husband at the 2026 Oscars.

Amy’s Oscar moment is now a major part of their relationship timeline. She first earned an Academy Award nomination for Twice in a Lifetime at the 1986 Oscars. Forty years later, she returned to win Best Supporting Actress for Weapons at the 2026 ceremony. As the couple walked the red carpet, fans swooned over their long-lasting love story.

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“Amy had already won by having Ed Harris; now she's added the Oscar,” one fan tweeted. While another wrote, “Four nominations across three decades and Ed Harris never got one. His wife wins Best Supporting Actress tonight and look at the man... happier than he would've been holding any of his own.” During her speech, Amy said of her supportive life partner, "The most important is my beloved Ed... who's been with me forever, and that's a long a--- time. None of this would mean anything if he wasn't by my side."