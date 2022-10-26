Let's Break Down the Twists and Turns in the Savage Horror Film 'Barbarian' (SPOILERS)

The film — which stars a trio of seasoned horror actors — centers on Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell), a woman who rents an Airbnb in Detroit for a job interview. Once she arrives, Tess is shocked to discover the house has been double-booked; from there, a sense of dread looms over the audience, but the unexpected twist and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you're eager to learn more, keep reading as we explain Barbarian.