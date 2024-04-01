Home > Viral News > Influencers Amy Palanjian Is Sharing Every "First" With Her Kids Post-Divorce Amy previously alluded to the divorce in an Instagram Q&A before confirming it with her followers in a later post. By Sara Belcher PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@YummyToddlerFood

It's particularly hard to keep personal matters private when you're a family vlogger, but take Amy Palanjian as an example of how to handle such turbulence with grace. Amy is the woman behind the blog YummyToddlerFood, dedicated to feeding toddlers and picky children delicious and nutritious food (without making separate meals).

Following multiple tenures at publications like FamilyFun and Better Homes and Gardens, she transitioned to content creation and recipe development, earning her more than a million followers on just Instagram. Those who have been following her for some time know that she's alluded to going through some personal struggles once the phone camera is off, though she's only recently been transparent about her divorce from her husband. Separation isn't easy — but here's what we know about Amy's.

YummyToddlerFood has hinted at her divorce over the past year online.

In the early fall of 2023, Amy began posting online about how she and her family were going through a hard time that summer and her followers noticed the increased sadness on her page. One Redditor recounted how in a Q&A on her Instagram story, Amy addressed a question about the then-rumored divorce.

"She didn't confirm exactly, but she said thanks for all of the people that have noticed that something was off and sent supportive messages. That her family was going through a tough time or change or something and she wasn't ready to really talk about it on her platform," the Reddit user commented. In late February of 2024, Amy confirmed that she had been dealing with divorce proceedings for a year in the voiceover of her recipe for Magic Chicken Cutlets.

"These chicken cutlets have been one of the most magic foods for my family because after losing my appetite for almost a full year during the process of the divorce this recipe has brought me back to myself, my hunger, my cravings, and the things that make me truly happy — and I love to share that with my kids," she said at the start of the video. Since then, Amy has proudly marked every holiday and milestone with her children as her "first" doing it alone.

Though she has not publicly commented further about the divorce or provided any clarification about her separation, she's continued to mark the high posts post-split with her followers, taking them along with her as she figures it out one day at a time.

Amy Palanjian's husband is related to Rachel Dolezal.

Amy's husband has never really been in front of the camera when it came to her content, but he was involved in a scandal of his own in 2015. Joshua Dolezal was charged with felony sex abuse of a girl between the ages of six and seven, though he claimed that the lies were spread by his sister, Rachel Dolezal, who is best known for misrepresenting herself as Black (she's actually white) and becoming the NAACP president in Spokane, Wash.

In response to the allegations of felony sex abuse, Amy came forward in defense of her husband. "The allegations against my husband Joshua Dolezal are completely false," she said in a statement to the Des Moines Register in 2015. "He is a wonderful father, a loving husband, a dedicated professor, and the most honest man I know. His sisters' lies have hurt an innocent man and his family, and they do a disservice to all true victims of sexual abuse."