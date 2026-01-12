Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell's Relationship Started Before They Officially Went Public Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell both have kids from previous relationships. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 12 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are some celebrities whose relationships and partner changes make headlines more often than not, and Amy Poehler is not one of those celebrities. Her biggest public relationship was with her now ex-husband Will Arnett, whom she married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. Now, Amy is dating an editor by the name of Joel Lovell, and it's pretty official.

Naturally, people want to know about Amy and Joel's relationship timeline. Amy went into the relationship with two children, whom she shares with Will. Joel has three kids of his own, per Daily Mail, so if there are ever any wedding bells, these two would have a pretty big blended family. But until anyone gets ahead of themselves, let's take a look at how Amy and Joel got together and what the timeline actually was for them.

Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell's relationship timeline began in 2024.

Although Amy seems to try to keep some of her personal life private, despite being in the public eye and hosting a podcast, she couldn't keep Joel a secret for too long. In 2024, People reported that Amy and Joel started seeing each other that summer. At the time, the couple did not confirm that they were dating; however, they might have connected because of podcasting, of all things.

Joel was once an editor for The New York Times, but he later worked for the podcast studio Pineapple Street Studios. It's not the same company behind Amy's own podcast, Good Hang With Amy Poehler. However, Amy did have a brief podcast called Say More With Dr. Sheila, which was produced by Audacity, the same parent company that owned Pineapple Street Studios before it shut the studio down in 2025, according to Variety.

Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell Have a Cozy Dinner in NYC [29-10-2024] • CelebMafia https://t.co/nG6saPL9bX pic.twitter.com/R5yUOxzesj — I am watching u :) (@netiblogpro) October 30, 2024

It's possible that the podcasting world brought Amy and Joel together. The pair didn't officially step out together until the following year. But if they did start dating in the summer of 2024, as reported by People, it makes sense for the couple to want to keep things on the hush-hush for as long as they could.

They went to the Oscars together in 2025.

In March 2025, Amy took Joel to the Oscars as her date. They took photos together on the red carpet, and it was clear that things had gotten pretty serious. You don't show up to an event like that unless you are ready to officially share a partner with the public, after all. At the time, Us Weekly reported that it was the first time Amy and Joel had been seen together publicly.

Amy Poehler accepts the Golden Globe for Best Podcast:



“I don’t know about award shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense”

pic.twitter.com/A1pS3XywE7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 12, 2026

Amy Poehler shouted out Joel Lovell in her 2026 Golden Globes speech.

At the Golden Globes in January 2026, Amy proved to fans that she was still going strong with Joel. When she accepted the award for Best Podcast, she mentioned Joel. In part of her speech, in which she joked about NPR's content and thanked her producer, she also shouted out her boyfriend.