What the 'Parks and Rec' Stars Are Doing 10 Years After the Show Ended

It's hard to believe it has been 10 years since Parks and Recreation aired its series finale on February 24, 2015. Since leaving the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana, the cast has gone on to do big things — from becoming Marvel superheroes to hosting the Golden Globes.

Parks and Rec premiered on April 9, 2009, and ran for seven seasons, with a total of 125 episodes. The cast reunited in 2020 for a special episode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and based on social media, they are still close friends. So, what has everyone been up to since Parks and Rec's last episode? Keep reading to find out.

Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope)

Following the finale of Parks and Rec, Amy went on to host the Golden Globes two more times alongside her pal Tina Fey. Amy also hosted the crafting series Making It in 2017 and voiced Joy in Pixar's Inside Out and Inside Out 2. Amy also hosted a scripted podcast series called Say More with Dr? Sheila.

Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins)

Rashida Jones has focused more on producing rather than acting since the finale of Parks and Rec. In 2015, she produced the documentary film Hot Girls Wanted, and in 2018, her documentary on dad Quincy Jones was released on Netflix and won a Grammy award for Best Music Film. Rashida also welcomed a son in 2018 with partner Ezra Koenig. More recently, she starred in Apple TV's Silo and Sunny.

Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford)

Aziz Ansari found success with his show Master of None following Parks and Rec's end but has been keeping a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018. He shifted his focus to standup comedy, and in December 2024 he announced a 2025 tour. He also married his longtime girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell in 2022.

Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson)

Nick Offerman played the iconic Ron Swanson for seven seasons on Parks and Rec. Since then, he has appeared in TV series such as The Good Place, The Last of Us, and The Umbrella Academy. In 2025, Nick is expected to star in Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning and Smurfs.

Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate)

Fans of Parks and Rec got to see Aubrey Plaza's comedic skills but the actress has been showing off her dramatic acting as well. In 2017, she starred in Ingrid Goes West and in 2022, Aubrey received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in White Lotus Season 2. She also appeared in Agatha All Along in 2024 and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer)

Chris Pratt has been keeping busy since portraying Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec. He has been the star in several movie franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The Lego Movie. Chris also married wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and welcomed three kids together — Lyla, Eloise, and Ford — to join his oldest son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt)

There is no stopping Adam Scott. The actor has gone on to star in several award-winning TV shows and movies since his Parks and Rec days including Big Little Lies, Loot, and Severance.

Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger)

Rob Lowe appeared in 76 episodes of Parks and Rec — and is currently starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star as Owen Strand. Rob also starred in the Netflix series Unstable alongside his son, John Owen Lowe.

Jim O'Heir (Garry "Jerry" Gergich)

An instant fan favorite, Jim O'Heir has continued to act since his days as Mayor Gergich, appearing in TV shows such as Pearson, Bless This Mess, Liza on Demand, and Young Rock. He is also the co-host of the Parks and Recollection podcast.

Retta (Donna Meagle)

