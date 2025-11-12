Amy Schumer Credits This Weight Loss Drug for Reviving Her Desire To “Get Down” More By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 12 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has always invited us into her world with unflinching honesty, from belly-laughing stand-up to deeply personal reflections. However, her next phase of her life is about prioritizing her health and leaving her past behind.

Article continues below advertisement

After undergoing back surgery, managing endometriosis and navigating the complexities of perimenopause, the funny girl recently shared that she’s feeling better and stronger than she's ever felt. The public has noticed Amy's physical changes too as she has been flaunting her body's changes on social media and at events. Here's what she's said about her stunning transformation.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer has been on a weight loss journey for numerous years.

Amy has addressed her challenges with losing weight for most of her career. According to her March 2022 interview on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea, she admitted to having liposuction after the birth of her son, Gene. "I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," she revealed to Chelsea about having the procedure. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.'"

Amy also said her battle with endometriosis made it more difficult to lose weight naturally after giving birth. According to E! News, she also tried several GLP-1 drugs initially created to treat Type 2 diabetes, including Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy. Although she lost 30 lbs on Ozempic, Amy said the side effects were too much to bear. "I was vomiting," she shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I was shriveling."

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, Mounjaro helped Amy's overall health more. In addition to the drug helping her lose weight, taking it along with hormone therapy (estrogen + progesterone for perimenopause) improved her hair, skin, energy and sex drive. “My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, and I want to ‘get down’ more, if you know what I mean," she said on Instagram, per People. "I’m talking about sex.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Amy Schumer wipe her Instagram?

Amy's weight loss made her feel like a new woman, in more ways than one. After shedding her desired lbs, the Trainwreck star decided to start fresh on Instagram as well. According to Page Six, Amy wiped off all of her old photos from her Instagram. She made the announcement while sharing photos of her rocking a gorgeous red strapless dress with a pair of black Chanel heels.

"Back on my staircase bulls--t again," Amy captioned the post, adding, "I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!"

Article continues below advertisement