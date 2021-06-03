Andre Swilley and Gabby Morrison Have Broken up After Two Years

In June 2021, Gabby posted a video titled LIFE UPDATE/ENDLESS Q+A on her YouTube channel with the breakup news. She said that their relationship ended for "lots of reasons" but clarified it wasn't because of anything on Endless.

"We broke up for lots of reasons," she said. "You haven't seen the whole of our relationship, so please don't make any assumptions about what happened, what went wrong, who was wrong... Because it is not that."