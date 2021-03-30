Josh Seiter Shares His Side of His Breakup With Yolanda Leak: "She Just Ghosted Me" (EXCLUSIVE)

A few months after Season 4 concluded, Yolanda went public with a new relationship. This time, it was with someone she had already met in the flesh: Josh Seiter.

When viewers first met Yolanda Leak on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days , they hoped that the widowed mom-of-six had found a lasting connection with her online love, Williams. The two first met virtually when he slid into Yolanda's DMs, but it soon became clear that the Nevada resident was being catfished.

Josh, who appeared on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, spoke exclusively with Distractify to share his version of what exactly went down between him and Yolanda. Plus, he also dished on his new romance with another reality star, Lizzie Kommes, from Love After Lockup .

Yolanda and Josh had a shared background in reality TV, but some 90 Day Fiancé fans were skeptical because of their substantial age difference. The pair split after just a few months of dating, and things online quickly soured.

Josh Seiter blames Yolanda for their breakup.

Though Yolanda was heartbroken following the revelation that she was part of a catfishing scheme on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she moved on with Josh by August of 2020. The two met in Las Vegas when Josh was on a trip for his birthday. Within a few days of meeting, Yolanda and Josh were official, and they began gushing about one another online (Josh has since taken down all photos with Yolanda, while she still has a few screenshots of his posts on her feed).

Josh exclusively told Distractify that he and Yolanda exchanged "hundreds of texts a day" between calls and Facetimes in the early weeks of their relationship. He said that, about a month in, Yolanda asked him to post more couple content online so she could potentially get on another season of the TLC reality series.

"She said that she wanted to really turn up the affection on social media: 'If fans see how in love we are, they're going to know it's real. Then they'll bring me back for a second season, and I can bring you,'" Josh claimed the conversation went. "I'm not a stranger to reality TV, so I didn't think it was horrible. I was like, 'I guess I’m down.'"

The law school graduate said that Yolanda ceased contact with him in November once she found out that she would not be returning to the show. He also claimed that Yolanda was living with someone else before their split. "When she saw that the writing was on the wall and that [a second season] wasn't going to happen, that's when she just ghosted me, and she admitted she had a live-in boyfriend," Josh shared. "That's when we broke up."

The Bachelorette alum admitted that he blocked Yolanda on Instagram once their relationship came to an end, and that they haven't spoken since. He also shared that he's gotten a lot of hate messages online from her devoted fans, who have accused him of being a "horrible person," a "clout chaser," and who have chided him for "using Yolanda."

Josh has a different interpretation than these fans. "Yolanda is a total scam artist,” he concluded about his ex. Distractify has reached out to Yolanda Leak for comment.