Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton’s Unexpected Friendship — "No One Like Her"

The death of Diane Keaton on Oct. 11, 2025, was a hard one to swallow, as she was quite literally the epitome of American film. Her movies were fun, heartfelt, and comforting to watch, so when news of her passing broke, many of her longtime friends, collaborators, and those lucky enough to have served in both capacities felt compelled to share memorable moments with her online, including Andy Garcia.

Andy and Diane appeared together in Book Club (2018) and reprised their roles in Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023), where they shared an on-screen romance. They also starred together in The Godfather Part III (1990). But their connection went beyond the screen as they were also very good friends. Here’s a look at the depth of their friendship and the heartfelt tribute Andy left for Diane amid the news of her untimely passing.

Inside Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton's friendship.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton’s friendship sprouted after they met on the set of The Godfather Part III, which was released in 1990. Simply put, they go a long way back. Al Pacino, who was also in the film, was friends with Andy at the time, and Diane and Andy eventually became close as well, Diane revealed during a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with James Corden.

From the moment they met until her untimely passing, Andy has always been smitten with Diane, not necessarily in a “I’m in love with you” sort of way, but just in love with the person she was (and honestly, who wasn’t after watching one or two of her films!).

Source: Paramount Pictures Diane Keaton and Al Pacino in 'The Godfather III'.

Even before their friendship blossomed, Andy admitted that working with Diane had always been on his bucket list because, as he told The Upcoming in a 2018 interview, “She’s such an extraordinary actress, and she is so present. There’s a spontaneity to her that we’re all very attracted to.” After working together and getting to know each other on The Godfather Part III, coupled with how well they got along, it was only natural that a genuine friendship formed.

They continued to collaborate over the years, including on Book Club and its sequel. And it’s clear that Andy valued his friendship with Diane deeply, from the way he held her on a pedestal during interviews to the heartfelt tribute he shared on Instagram following her passing (more on that below).

Andy Garcia shared ‘Godfather III’ throwback photos in tribute to Diane Keaton.

Following the news of Diane’s death on Oct. 11, Andy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to “the magical Diane Keaton,” as he described her, posting photos he took of her in Sicily during the filming of The Godfather III. In the caption, he wrote: “Diane, you will be deeply missed, but your sublime light will shine forever.”

In a follow-up post shared on Oct. 12, Andy reflected on Diane’s impact, writing that she “will continue to be an American original” and is “a unicorn of sorts. No one like her.”

