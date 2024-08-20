Home > Television > Reality TV From the Fyre Festival to 'The Anonymous': What Is Andy King's Net Worth? Andy became known for a story regarding getting Evian bottles for the Fyre Festival. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 20 2024, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: USA Network

In 2019, two documentaries came out about the Fyre Festival, a debacle of privileged yet epic proportions. The Fyre Festival was a disaster born from social media marketing and bad planning by the attempted festival's creators. The Fyre Festival was marketed as a luxury festival experience created exclusively for the hip and rich. However, when the time came for the actual festival, the attendees wound up stranded and forced to stay in tents while eating sad sandwiches, which led to more problems.

While Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary focused on how the logistics of the festival failed, Netflix's documentary focused on the people. One of those people was event planner and business owner Andy King. Andy was brought in by the festival's creators and was handed a pile of hot mess. Still, he worked diligently, but unfortunately, his efforts were all for naught. A story he told made him a meme legend, and now, Andy is competing on The Anonymous to win $100,000, so what is Andy King's net worth?

Andy King's exact net worth is difficult to determine, but his businesses provide an idea of what it might be.

As Andy King is a minimally known public figure, there is not much information out there regarding his exact net worth. However, as a business owner who is fairly successful, it's likely that his net worth falls within the range of $500,000 to $1 million.

Andrew "Andy" King TV personality, Event planner, Business owner Net worth: $500,000 Andrew "Andy" King is a business owner, event planner, and TV personality. He rose to fame in the Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. He is currently a contestant on USA's The Anonymous. He's also known as the "Concierge of New York City," and is the founder of Andy King Events, as well as the co-founder and creative director of Inward Point. Birthdate: July 24, 1961 Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY Relationship: Craig McBlain (est. 2019 - Present)

Andy owns his own event planning company, and prior to Fyre: The Party That Never Happened, he was known as "the Concierge of New York City." Andy King Events focuses on sustainability, planning events with the goal of having zero waste.

Andy King has gone from being a team player on 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' to being a team manipulator on 'The Anonymous.'

Andy became known for a story regarding getting Evian bottles for the Fyre Festival. He said he was a team player and that he'd do whatever it took to get the task done, even if it meant having to perform a sexual act. Luckily, he didn't have to, but the story did turn him into an overnight celebrity.