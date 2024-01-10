Home > Entertainment Angela Bassett's Sister Isn't as Well-Known as the Honorary Oscar Winner Angela Bassett has one younger sister, but she isn't nearly as famous as her big sister, who just won an Honorary Oscar at the Governor's Awards. By Joseph Allen Jan. 10 2024, Published 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While many predicted that Angela Bassett might win an Oscar for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the actor ultimately had to wait until 2024 to accept her first Oscar. Angela was one of several people to win an honorary Oscar during the 2024 Academy Governor's Awards.

The award was presented to her by Regina King, and in her acceptance speech, Angela referred to Regina as her sister. Some viewers were confused about whether the two were literal sisters, and more generally, whether Angela has any biological sisters to begin with.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Angela Bassett's sister?

Angela has one younger sister, D'nette Bassett, but she has stayed largely out of the public eye. She was born in 1960 and reportedly shared Angela's love for all things entertainment when they were both children. In particular, they shared a strong affection for The Jackson 5. Unfortunately, not much is known about D'nette today, as she lives her life almost entirely out of the public eye.

Regina King isn't Angela Bassett's sister.

Although Angela referred to Regina as her sister during her acceptance speech, the two aren't related by blood. They have certainly crossed paths on numerous projects over the years, and have both built long careers at the top levels of Hollywood. "Regina. My dear, dear, Regina. My sister, thank you for being here tonight as a source of support and encouragement and joy," Angela said on stage.

"Working alongside you has been one of the highlights of my career. You are for me, and for so many a bright, bright light. Thank you!" Angela then turned her attention to the audience, and spoke about how honored she was to be receiving the award, and about what it might mean for her legacy.

“I thought long and hard about what I’d say tonight,” she said. “This is not just another award. It’s a testament to my legacy. This trophy represents my contributions to this medium of film, all that I’ve given of my mind, body and spirit as an actress who is a Black woman.” Angela has been nominated for two Oscars over the course of her career. The first came in 1993, when she played Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It?. The second was for Wakanda Forever in 2022.

Angela's honorary Oscar comes just a year after the Academy caused some controversy over failing to award her the win for her work in Wakanda Forever. While she had won many of the precursors, it was ultimately Jamie Lee Curtis who won the Oscar in Angela's category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.