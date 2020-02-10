We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > 90 Day Fiancé
angela-deem-1581353730592.jpg
Source: TLC

Angela's Mom From '90 Day Fiancé' Died Before She Could See Her Get Married in the U.S.

By

The only thing more important to Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiancé than Michael Ilesanmi is her family, which includes her mom, Glenda Standridge. Glenda was introduced in Season 7 as Angela explained her upcoming trip to Nigeria to see Michael and get to the bottom of the K-1 visa denial. Angela revealed that she not only takes care of her six grandchildren, but also her ailing mother. And Angela's mom was the reason the 90 Day Fiance star was so intent on getting married in the United States.

The 77-year-old former homemaker supported Angela's decision to not only appear on multiple seasons of the TLC show, but also her decision to marry Michael. It’s a loss that Angela will likely feel deeply for the foreseeable future.