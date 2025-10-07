Anika Niles's Relationship Status Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Tour With Rush The drummer was personally selected by Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee to join the acclaimed rock band. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 7 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @anika.niles

Returning to the stage can be hard for bands that have been away from show business for a while. Getting used to life on the road can be more complicated than they remember, especially when musicians reach a certain age. However, nothing is going to stop Rush from taking over the world once again. The acclaimed Canadian rock band generated plenty of excitement when they announced their first tour in a decade.

Hard choices must be made when bringing back a veteran group. Anika Niles was selected by Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee to replace Neil Peart, the band's late drummer. The performer's skill made the original Rush members confident to bring her along for the ride. Is Anika married? Here's what we know about the relationship status of Rush's newest member. The world will get to know the musician's talent thanks to the upcoming tour.

Is Anika Niles married?

According to Soap Central, Anika isn't married, and she chooses to keep her personal life under wraps. The drummer is getting ready to face the biggest challenge of her career. The Rush tour could change her trajectory forever, if it goes well. Anika's family reportedly didn't believe that dedicating her life to music was an ideal first option. The drummer reached an agreement with her parents. After studying social work for years, Anika worked as a preschool teacher.

Anika is one of those artists who has always had a passion for music. From an early age, she realized that nothing made her as happy as drumming along to her favorite songs. “When I practiced at the university, I would close the doors and cover the windows so no one could see who was playing,” the drummer stated in an interview (via Rolling Stone). “I hated the idea that people could hear me failing. But at some point, I realized that I was making real progress, both mentally and in my drumming.”

Anika Niles is the new drummer of Rush.

Anika is a famous drummer who has worked alongside Jeff Beck. However, no achievement in her career compares to the opportunity to work as Rush's latest member. The band's tour will take Anika across several countries, in what is expected to be a successful endeavor for the band. Rolling Stone reports that Anika got a chance to study at the music program offered by Popakademie Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim, Germany.

Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee know what they're doing. Alongside Neil Peart, the artists formed Rush in 1968. Throughout the course of their time together, the group released 19 studio albums. Nothing lasts forever. The music community was sad to hear about Neil's passing in 2020. The drummer was 67 years old, and the official cause of death was revealed to be an aggressive form of brain cancer.