Taylor Swift Critics Believe 'The Life of a Showgirl' Is Her Worst Album To Date "This album sounds more like a 15 year old wrote it than the albums that she ACTUALLY WROTE WHEN SHE WAS 15." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 6 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET

With 14 albums (and counting) under her belt, four of which won Grammys for Album of the Year, Taylor Swift has undoubtedly made hits that stand out among her fanbase. So, when the pop star released her 12th album, The Life of A Showgirl, in October 2025, many of the singer's fans knew she would deliver a piece of work that would make her audience have yet another reason to adore her and her pop star success.

Taylor's album intrigued fans from the beginning, from the title reminding many of them of a cult 1990s movie to the anticipation that the album would be the perfect follow-up to her 2023 Eras Tour. Unfortunately, despite the glittery rollout and high expectations, The Life of a Showgirl has quickly become one of the most divisive projects in her catalog, with some calling it Taylor's worst album. So, what's with all of the Life of a Showgirl hate? Let's find out.

Is 'The Life of a Showgirl' Taylor Swift's worst album?

On paper, The Life of a Showgirl should’ve been a sure thing. It’s polished, catchy, and filled with the signature storytelling flair Taylor has become known for since the release of her debut self-titled album in 2006. But for many listeners, that’s exactly the problem, stating it’s too polished and lacks wit and creativity. Critics say the album leans heavily into the familiar pop formulas that Taylor perfected years ago, offering few surprises sonically or lyrically.

Sure, the album has some standout tracks, including "Curtain Call" and "Blonde Ambition." Still, many critics have stated that it doesn't have the same emotional depth as she gave on some of her previous projects, including Folklore or Red. According to a review of the album shared on The Standard, writer India Block compared the album to, "a parody album hallucinated by some porn-addled AI." Ouch.

Other music listeners tended to agree, and did so with way harsher reactions than The Standard. A Reddit thread discussing the album showed several commenters dragging the album for filth, stating her album wasn't reflective of the Taylor they knew and suggested it was basic and fitting for a certain demographic.

"Music for girls who unironically wear Hillary Clinton merch, 'I'm with her,"' one Reddit user mocked. "This album sounds more like a 15 year old wrote it than the albums that she ACTUALLY WROTE WHEN SHE WAS 15," another scoffed. "If Taylor Swift was a spice she'd be flour," said another critic.

Other critics said they felt Taylor was trying too hard on the album to be someone she's not, with one commenter specifically calling her a wannabe Sabrina Carpenter. On The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor challenged herself to create racy lyrics on several of the album's songs, especially on the track, "Wood."

The song, which she wrote to discuss her love for her fiance, Travis Kelce, is her steamiest one in her career's history as she poetically praises her man's manhood with lyrics like, "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs," and "The curse on me was broken by your magic wand."