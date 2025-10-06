Lana Del Rey's Politics Are Firm When It Comes to President Donald Trump The "Candy Necklace" performer criticized other artists for their support of the Republican politician in the past. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 6 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Navigating the world of politics as a celebrity can be hard. Everyone on the internet has an opinion, and the wrong comment can lead to unwanted exposure. Nevertheless, famous people are allowed to take a stand. Singers and actors are also citizens, after all. During a time in which most people carry around a camera on their telephones, artists have to be careful when choosing which ideologies they support. Some music and sports fans like to follow celebrities who align with their beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Few public figures handle controversy like Lana Del Rey. The acclaimed singer doesn't allow what others think of her to bother her, and this is a sentiment that can be found in the lyrics she writes. Lana isn't afraid to speak her mind, and she isn't fond of President Donald Trump. What do Lana's political beliefs look like? Here's what we know about the ideas the "Born to Die" performer is glad to support.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Lana Del Rey's political beliefs?

Contrary to what some people on the internet believe, Lana doesn't support President Donald Trump (via Newsweek). One of the factors that could have inspired the theories to appear online is how the visual aesthetic of Lana's projects always shows the artist yearning for the past. However, that was merely an artistic choice by Lana. Nothing about the singer's art aligns with Donald Trump and his followers.

Lana Del Rey's disdain for Donald goes back a long way. Kanye West publicly showed support for the president when he announced that he was launching a campaign in 2024. The post didn't sit well with Lana. Newsweek reports that, when responding to Kanye's comments, Lana stated: "I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism-none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country."

Article continues below advertisement

However, there isn't enough evidence to prove that Lana is a Democrat either. In fact, the performer once told The New York Times: "I'm really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican — I'm in the middle."

Is Lana Del Rey's husband a MAGA supporter?

Years after the confrontation with Kanye took place, people continue to question if Lana is affiliated with the Make America Great Again movement. The latest inquiry arrived when the singer revealed that she had married Jeremy Dufrene.

Article continues below advertisement

Newsweek also states that unverified social media posts connected to Jeremy allegedly made fun of the use of masks and vaccinations during the peak of the pandemic. It was never confirmed if the posts had actually been shared by Lana's husband or not.

Source: Mega