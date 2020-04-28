What It Means When Celeste Visits You on 'Animal Crossing'By Amber Garrett
Updated
Some DIY recipe materials are harder to come by on Animal Crossing: New Horizons than others, but perhaps the most elusive are star fragments, which one can only collect by wishing on falling stars. While technically you can see meteors any night with a clear sky, the best time to seek them out is when you see Blathers' sister, Celeste, wandering around.
She doesn't visit often, but when she does, you can expect a spectacular show in the night sky. Here's everything you need to know about Celeste's visits to your Animal Crossing island.
How often does Celeste visit on 'Animal Crossing'?
Celeste's visits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are totally random, but a couple circumstances could signify her return. Sometimes Isabelle will mention in her morning announcements that a meteor shower is expected, which is the most certain predictor of an appearance by Celeste, but she may also turn up without an announcement. Either way, if you see the owl wandering in the evening, it's a good night for stargazing.
She will turn up around 7 p.m. and roam your island until 5 a.m., and she can appear any day of the week. Since she doesn't set up in the plaza, you may have another island visitor on a day she visits. Unfortunately, there's no apparent rhyme or reason to how often Celeste will turn up, but players can count on seeing her at least once a month, though some players have reported seeing her multiple times a week!
Another possible clue Celeste is on her way is if Isabelle mentions her horoscope or star sign in her morning ramblings. If only there was a Farmers' Almanac for Animal Crossing, we could nail down some sort of pattern!
Celeste offers players very special DIY recipes.
Though the owl doesn't sell anything, she does offer players DIY recipes they won't obtain by any other means, which all incorporate star fragments. Some of the recipes call for fragments specific to a zodiac sign, which usually indicate a meteor shower is associated with a specific constellation.
There is one item for each constellation from the zodiac, which are constructed with some combination of star fragments, gold, and sometimes stone:
- Aries rocking chair
- Taurus bathtub
- Gemini closet
- Cancer table
- Leo sculpture
- Virgo harp
- Libra scale
- Scorpio lamp
- Sagittarius arrow
- Capricorn ornament
- Aquarius urn
- Pisces lamp
How often do shooting stars happen and when do they start?
Shooting stars occur any night the sky is clear, but they are more frequent during meteor showers, where they can come six in a row, sometimes more. While they will happen at any time of night, in our experience they seem to be most prevalent between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., so put the coffee on (or time travel if you're a morning person).
The best way to spot them is on a cliff without buildings or trees in the way of your field of vision, or on the beach. Just use that right joystick to look upward, make sure your hands are free of any tools, and when you see one, hold the "A" button to make a wish. Even if it's just a typical night and not a meteor shower, be prepared to see at least one more streak by in the next few seconds.