What It Means When Celeste Visits You on 'Animal Crossing'

Shooting stars occur any night the sky is clear, but they are more frequent during meteor showers, where they can come six in a row, sometimes more. While they will happen at any time of night, in our experience they seem to be most prevalent between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., so put the coffee on (or time travel if you're a morning person).

The best way to spot them is on a cliff without buildings or trees in the way of your field of vision, or on the beach. Just use that right joystick to look upward, make sure your hands are free of any tools, and when you see one, hold the "A" button to make a wish. Even if it's just a typical night and not a meteor shower, be prepared to see at least one more streak by in the next few seconds.