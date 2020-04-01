Bunny Day Is Coming on 'Animal Crossing' — Here's What to Do With All Those Eggs

Leaf Eggs: Some of your trees will seem to have grown colorful eggs overnight instead of fruit. Shake the trunk just as you would to make it rain peaches and cherries and you can collect the leaf eggs on the ground below.

Wood Eggs: Use a flimsy or stone axe to chop wood from trees and you will likely also see a new resource fall to the ground — you guessed it, wood eggs. Definitely use these flimsier tools to avoid chopping the tree down entirely.