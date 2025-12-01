'My Girl' Star Anna Chlumsky Is Still Acting Decades After Her Breakout Role Anna Chlumsky took a break from acting to go to college. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 1 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The first My Girl movie came out in November 1991. In the time since then, the young leading lady Anna Chlumsky grew up. And now, fans want to know where Anna Chlumsky is and what she has been up to since she became a bit of a big screen icon before she even became a teenager. Although she did not break into full-blown stardom like her My Girl co-star Macaulay Culkin, Anna did continue acting, and she is still working today.

The only difference is that Anna seems to have kept some of her private life out of the spotlight. Despite that, though, she has talked about her husband publicly and even shared details of how they met in college. So, where is the My Girl star now, and what has she been up to since that infamous tear-jerker scene involving poor Thomas J.? Read on to find out!



Where is Anna Chlumsky today?

After My Girl 2, Anna continued to work and appear in multiple TV movies, per her IMDb profile. She took a break at 18, which is when she likely went to college in lieu of continuing the grind of working in TV and movies. She later landed a role in the Hannibal TV series and Veep. And then, in 2022, Anna was in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna about fake German heiress and con artist Anna Delvey.

Anna (Chlumsky, not Delvey, obviously) is still acting today. Her IMDb is a testament to a career that has managed to stay afloat despite her break after her child star days. And, although she does not have a public social media presence, Anna does sometimes speak about her private life in interviews.

Anna Chlumsky met her husband in college.

In 2025, Anna appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and shared details about her husband and how they met. At the time, she said that she and her husband, Shaun So, met in college. They have been married for more than 17 years. Although Shaun is not in the acting world like Anna, he has appeared with her on the red carpet from time to time.

"We met on the quads at the University of Chicago at a dance party," Anna shared on Live With Kelly and Mark. "They don't normally have a lot of dance parties at University of Chicago, it's famously called 'where fun comes to die.'" Even so, Anna and her husband managed to meet and form a connection on the dance floor.

A good chunk of their relationship before marriage, however, was spent long-distance. In 2014, Anna wrote a piece for Glamour about Shaun and his deployment. She wrote that he worked for the Department of Defense after college and that, as she worked in New York City, they began a long-distance relationship even before he was deployed.

Per LinkedIn, Shaun was once a contributor for Forbes. Now, he leads the IT company The So Company, which he also founded. Shaun also co-founded Digital Services Coalition, a nonprofit that helps government agencies build easy-to-use digital services within their organizations.

Does Anna Chlumsky have any kids?