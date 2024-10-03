Home > Entertainment Kimberly J. Brown Applauds the Rise of Child Stars Telling Their “Individual” Stories (EXCLUSIVE) “It's been very interesting hearing all the different stories,” Kimberly told ‘Distractify.’ By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Many millennials fondly recall the Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM) era from the '90s and early 2000s. Most of these films have become classics, with dedicated podcasts and TikTok accounts celebrating the shows and actors from that golden age of original content. When discussing this era, it's hard to overlook actor Kimberly J. Brown. Kimberly's Disney Channel legacy includes her roles in the movie Quints (released in 2000) and the beloved Halloweentown series, where she portrayed Marnie Piper.

Article continues below advertisement

The series propelled her to fame at 13 and brought her to her former Halloweentown co-star-turned-husband, Daniel Kountz. Recently, other actors from Kimberly's era have come forward to shed light on the challenges of childhood stardom in interviews and documentaries. While promoting her partnership with McAlister’s Deli, Kimberly shared her perspective on the child star experience in an exclusive interview with Distractify.

Source: McAlister’s Deli/Fernando Decillis

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly J. Brown says every child star has an “individual experience” worth sharing.

In 2024, former child stars will reveal Hollywood secrets in a docuseries called Quiet on Set, where Nickelodeon stars discuss alleged abuse by former producers Dan Schneider and Brian Peck.

Demi Lovato also released a documentary with Hulu called Child Star, which depicted the tribulations of experiencing child stardom. The doc included the singer interviewing Drew Barrymore and other Disney Channel alumni like Raven Symone and Alyson Stoner.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly wasn’t involved in either documentary but has snippets of her childhood stardom journey from the past. She told us she was “excited” to see Child Star when it was released on Sept. 17 and said there are still more stories that haven’t been told.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s truly an individual experience for every kid actor,” Kimberly said. “There are so many variables that affect an actor's overall experience in the business. So it's been very interesting hearing all the different stories.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly J. Brown spoke to ‘Distractify’ in partnership with McAlister’s Deli’s Halloween menu items.

While Kimberly is aware of the downsides of childhood stardom, she’s shown through her career that there is life after an early brush with fame. In 2010, she earned a business degree from California State University, Northridge, and has continued acting. She returned to Disney Channel in 2023 with a voiceover role in The Ghost and Molly McGee. When not acting, she’s tapped into all things Halloween, as her partnership with McAlister’s for the release of their Witch’s Brew and Trick-or-Treat cookie shows.

Kimberly also noted that, while McAlister’s yummy treats helped her prepare for Halloween, she, like many “witches,” was ready for the season long before it began. “Usually, after about July 4, I'm ready for the summer to be over,” the Disney alum admitted. “I need fall to kick in. I have already started Fall decorating [In September].”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: McAlister’s Deli/Fernando Decillis

Kimberly added that though Halloween is synonymous with her name, the season has always had a special place in her heart, which is why partnering with McAlister’s was a perfect fit. “I have loved the season since I was a kid,” she shared. “I enjoyed creating my own costumes, got into the spooky celebrations, and of course, all the yummy treats that come with that season.”