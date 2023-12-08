Home > Entertainment A Fake Photo of Anna Slotky From 'Home Alone' Is Making the Rounds Online A fake photo of actor Anna Slotky from 'Home Alone' now is making the rounds online, but don't worry, there's nothing behind this prank. By Joseph Allen Dec. 8 2023, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Source: 20th Century Fox

Home Alone is undoubtedly a Christmas classic, but it's a great watch basically any time of the year. We've been lucky enough to keep up with the life of Macaulay Culkin in the decades since the movie's release, even though he is no longer acting nearly as much as he once was.

For many of the movie's other young actors, though, it has been easy to lose track of what they've done in the years since. Recently, one of those actors, Anna Slotky, began trending online after a photo hit the internet that seemed to show the ways Anna had grown up in the years since Home Alone. As it turns out, though, that photo wasn't the real deal.

Where is Anna Slotky from 'Home Alone' now?

Anna played one of Kevin McCallister's sisters, Brooke, in the film. She was a young girl with dark brown hair and glasses. The side-by-side photo that has been trending on social media has Anna in the movie, and then a racy photo of a woman in a skimpy bikini exiting a pool. The side-by-side suggests that this is what Anna looks like today, but the 2023 photo isn't of Anna at all. It appears to have been a photo that was generated with AI.

Anna Slotky is actually working as an attorney now.

While it may have been tempting to believe that Anna was now some sort of bikini model, Anna actually works as an attorney. Besides Home Alone, Anna is likely best known for her work on The Torkelsons, where she played Ruth Ann, or for her role on Sister Sister. She also guest starred on other shows, including 3rd Rock from the Sun and Doctor Doctor.

Anna attended Occidental College and got her J.D. from the University of California. She works for the firm Barnes Law LLP after being admitted to the California State Bar in 2009. She ran for a judgeship in 2022, but lost that race. The former actor seems to have found a successful career away from the world of Hollywood where her past as a movie and TV star can become a fun piece of trivia.

