Annie Gonzalez Deals With a Ton of Drama on Season 2 of ‘Gentefied'By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 16 2021, Published 9:14 p.m. ET
Warning: Spoilers for Gentefied Seasons 1 and 2 ahead.
Who does Annie Gonzalez play on Gentefied? The actress returned for Season 2 of the Netflix series as Lidia Solis. Lidia was introduced in Season 1 as a college graduate who moves back home to Boyle Heights in Los Angeles, determined to make a difference in her hometown community. She becomes romantically involved with Erik Morales (J.J. Soria) and ends up pregnant with his child. They welcomed their daughter, Delfina, in Season 1.
Gentefied authentically explores the diversity of the Latinx community in Los Angeles through the eyes of Erik Morales and his cousins, Chris (Carlos Santos) and Ana (Karrie Martin Lachney). Sadly, Casimiro "Pop" Morales (Joaquin Cosio), the patriarch of the Morales family, was arrested at the end of Season 1 and taken into custody by ICE. In addition to Pop's unexpected arrest, Erik and Lidia have to deal with the newfound stressors of being new parents and what that entails.
What happens to Lidia in Season 2?
Thankfully, Pop eventually is released from the ICE detention center, but his troubles are far from over. Meanwhile, Erik and Lidia have moved to Stanford for Lidia's new job as a professor. Lidia also hires a new assistant, Diane (Ava Grey), to help her with tasks. Unfortunately, Diane does end up stressing Lidia out more than she helps her. Lidia finds out that Diane was blowing off work to smoke with Erik.
The tension between Erik and Lidia finally explodes in Gentefied's Thanksgiving episode. The couple ends up having a huge fight, and their relationship hangs by a fragile thread. Thankfully, Erik and Lidia end up getting a happy ending by the end of Season 2. Erik proposes to Lidia, and she says yes.
Has 'Gentefied' been renewed for a third season yet?
There's no word yet from Netflix on the status of Gentefied Season 3. However, Season 2 of Gentefied literally just dropped in November 2021, so don't count out Season 3 just yet. It's highly likely that Annie would return for a third season if Netflix does go through with a renewal. Annie has had nothing but positive things to say about being part of Gentefied. Annie went in depth in an interview with Black Girl Nerds about why she thinks Gentefied does a good job with authentic representation.
"They’re [the Gentefied creators] doing an excellent job representing our gente as authentically as they can ... The fact that I get to play an adjunct professor from East LA College, in all my glory, looking like this with a shaved head, not having to code switch, but knowing when I’m in front of these people, I can code switch, is so powerful. You can’t become what you can’t see. I’m happy to be a face and a voice for people that have felt like they haven’t had one," she said.
Regardless of whether or not Gentefied gets renewed for a third season, we think Annie has done a phenomenal job playing Lidia. Have you seen Gentefied yet? You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Gentefied on Netflix.