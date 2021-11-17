Annie Gonzalez Deals With a Ton of Drama on Season 2 of ‘Gentefied'

"They’re [the Gentefied creators] doing an excellent job representing our gente as authentically as they can ... The fact that I get to play an adjunct professor from East LA College, in all my glory, looking like this with a shaved head, not having to code switch, but knowing when I’m in front of these people, I can code switch, is so powerful. You can’t become what you can’t see. I’m happy to be a face and a voice for people that have felt like they haven’t had one," she said.