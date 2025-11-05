People Wonder How Ansel Elgort Is Still Getting Booked After All Those Allegations "Here is another actor who basically ruined his own career." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 5 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In case you haven’t heard, Ansel Elgort, best known for his roles in The Divergent Series alongside Shailene Woodley, Baby Driver, and the remake of West Side Story, is back in the spotlight, though in a very different light this time. While he was once on track to become Hollywood’s next big star, his rise was disrupted by a slew of allegations that pushed him into the dark and even limited his appearances at press events. But Ansel isn’t staying hidden anymore.

Although the allegations have made it harder for him to land major TV and film roles, he actually landed a gig in dance because, according to him, “My roots are in ballet and theatre,” he told Deadline. Ansel makes his professional dance debut in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet at New York City Center, running Nov. 14 through 16. Naturally, that announcement has left many people surprised that he’s still being booked. But what exactly was Ansel Elgort accused of doing?

What was Ansel Elgort accused of doing?

The allegations against Ansel Elgort date back to 2020, when a woman named Gabby took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming he sexually assaulted her years earlier, when she had just turned 17 and Ansel was 20, per the BBC. She titled her post “My Story with Ansel Elgort” and said their conversations began on Snapchat when she was “just a kid and a fan of him.”

Instagram user @kaitstake shared screenshots of Gabby’s post, in which Gabby wrote that she never expected Ansel to even see her Snapchat message, but apparently, he did, and the two eventually met in person. During their encounter, Gabby claimed that “instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex, knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘we need to break you in.’”

She also claimed Ansel told her, “You’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.” While this was all playing out, Gabby said she "disassociated" herself. She also accused Ansel of asking her for nudes and to have a threesome with one of her friends. She says she didn’t tell anyone (until she shared her story online) because he said it “could ruin his career.”

Ansel’s account of what happened with Gabby, however, was very different.

While Ansel acknowledged that he and Gabby had spent time together, he described it as “a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship.” He also took responsibility for the way he ended things, admitting “Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well,” and that he “stopped responding to her” and “disappeared.”

He reportedly said, “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings, but her depiction of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.” He also confirmed their encounter took place in 2014 in New York, and that she was 17 years old.

In the midst of Ansel trying to clarify their timeline together, which he says occurred in 2014 in New York, and the nature of it, he also reflected on his actions. “My belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.” But the allegations don't end there.