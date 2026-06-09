'Species' Actor Anthony Guidera Dies at 65 — What Was the Mysterious Cause of His Death? The actor was on life support for weeks prior to his death. By Niko Mann Published June 9 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tina_hillstrom

Fans of actor Anthony Guidera want to know the cause of his death after learning he died at the age of 65. The Species star was reportedly rushed to the hospital on May 11, 2026, and was on life support for weeks before he died. Anthony and Natasha Henstridge won an MTV Movie Award in 1996 for Best Kiss for the film Species.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor won his breakthrough role in the film The Godfather III back in 1990. He played Anthony the bodyguard and went on to star in the 1995 film Species with Natasha Henstridge. The talented actor also starred in the films The Rock with Nicolas Cage, The Postman with Kevin Costner, and Armageddon with Bruce Willis. Fans may also remember him for his TV appearances on the dramas Renegade, Baywatch, Angel, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Guidera's cause of death Is mysterious,

The cause of Anthony's death is still a mystery, according to TMZ. The actor was reportedly at home with his wife, Valerie, in Southern California, when he suddenly collapsed. The couple was in the living room of their home at the time, and Anthony was rushed to the hospital. The doctors put Anthony on life support, where he remained for 3 weeks. Per Anthony's wishes, he was later taken off life support so he could have a natural death at home.

Anthony's heart had stopped beating when he collapsed, and the doctors reportedly don't know why. Anthony died on June 6, and the cause of death is still a mystery to his doctors because they don't know what caused his heart to stop beating. A friend of the couple shared a tribute on Instagram the day after his death. "A Tribute to Our Dear Anthony Guidera," it read, in part. "Today our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to the irreplaceable Anthony Guidera, beloved husband of our cherished Valerie Anderson."

Article continues below advertisement

"He was a precious soul," it continued. "Beautiful inside and out — who touched everyone he met with kindness, laughter, and a depth of faith that lifted us all."

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Guidera's net worth is also a mystery.

Fans are curious to know what the actor's net worth was at the time of his death, but that is also a mystery. Anthony worked as a model before becoming a successful actor in the 1990s, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he also had roles in E.R., Nash Bridges, Acapulco H.E.A.T., and Red Shoe Diaries.

According to People, Anthony and his wife volunteered at Astara, a "spiritual foundation" in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Anthony is referred to as "Reverend Anthony" on Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Astara's Reverend Anthony," reads the post. "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers."

Article continues below advertisement

RIP Anthony Guidera, Actor

The Godfather Part III, Species, The Rock, The Postman, Armageddon, Renegade, Baywatch, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Angel, Hope & Gloria,

MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Natasha Henstridge in Species#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/UkBB1f10JD — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) June 9, 2026