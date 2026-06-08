Big Tigger’s Alleged Wife and the 2019 Missing Child Case Explained "Was the child found? That’s the only thing we really need an answer to." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 8 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigtiggershow

Former BET host of Rap City: Tha Basement Big Tigger (real name Darian Morgan) is facing serious scrutiny in June 2026 after his alleged wife reportedly hinted online that he was abusive and having an affair with his Big Tigger Morning Show co-host Francesca Amiker. As seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, Big Tigger’s alleged wife, Alicia Brown, appeared to show severe facial injuries around her left eye, with stitches stretching above and below her eyebrow.

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She captioned the post, “someone ask my husband why my face happened.” In a response to another user, she also reportedly confirmed the two were married. But amid the backlash Big Tigger is facing from his alleged wife’s claims, she doesn’t appear to be entirely innocent herself, if the online discussion being had is true. The Shade Room also shared information that suggests Alicia had a child who went missing in 2019, and the case is still active. Here’s what we know about that.

What’s going on with Alicia Brown’s missing child case from 2019?

Source: Instagram/@bigtiggershow Big Tigger and Alicia Brown.

The Shade Room shared information, citing WMAR-2 News as the reporting outlet that detailed a missing person’s case from 2019. The missing person is Ailea Brown, who went missing at the age of 10 on May 25, 2019. She would have turned 17 this year, but she is allegedly still missing.

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According to WMAR-2 News, the girl was last seen at her home in Reisterstown, Maryland, and at the time she allegedly disappeared, a white SUV was spotted in the area. While the outlet does not mention the girl’s mother by name, it does say she is believed to have been in the company of her mom.

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Now, a Facebook post allegedly shared by Alicia on the platform, later shared by another user just days after the young girl’s disappearance, shows Alicia and a girl who appears to resemble Ailea. But that’s the extent of that story. It does not appear that Ailea has been found, but there is also no media coverage that explicitly names Alicia in the same context as Ailea.

In addition to that, The Shade Room also referenced an alleged report from WBAL-TV 11 claiming Alicia was previously arrested in 2014 after leaving a child inside a parked vehicle in the Maryland Live! Casino parking garage. When police arrived, they reportedly found a four-year-old in the car alone in cold conditions. It is also alleged that there was no food in the vehicle and temperatures were dropping.

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WTOP News did report on the incident as well, but did not name Alicia specifically. The outlet stated that the child’s mother was arrested and allegedly had covered the back window with blankets. It also reported that the mother arrived in the parking garage around 10 am, but it was not until about 6:30 pm that security discovered the unattended child. The mother was arrested and later released on a $150,000 bond.

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Alicia Brown is allegedly the wife of Big Tigger.

While there seem to be a lot of gaps in the stories mentioned above, there is also uncertainty surrounding the claim that Alicia is Big Tigger’s wife. However, we know the two were romantically involved.