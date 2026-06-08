Chicago Bulls Legend Stacey King's Death at 59 Years Old Has Shocked NBA Fans "He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun." By Joseph Allen Published June 8 2026, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Although they haven't had much success in the 21st century, the Chicago Bulls were the dominant team of the 1990s. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the biggest reasons why, but even they couldn't win six championships on their own, which is why they needed players like Stacey King.

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Stacey was a three-time champion with the team and played in the NBA for a decade beginning in 1989. After retiring, he moved into broadcasting, where he was introduced to a new generation of Bulls fans as the local color commentator for the team's games. News broke on June 7, 2026, that Stacey had died at just 59 years old, and now, many want to better understand the cause of his death.

Source: Instagram/@staceyking21 Stacey King with his mother during his playing days.

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What was Stacey King's cause of death?

ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported that Stacey died after sustaining a serious fall at his home. “Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP," Kaplan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), although he didn't write it as if he was breaking news.

The Bulls also released a statement following the news of his death. “A member of the Bulls’ first three NBA championship teams from 1991-93, Stacey played an important role during one of the most historic eras in franchise history. What people will remember most is not just what he accomplished on the court but who he was. Stacey brought energy, humor authenticity and heart to everything he did, and people were naturally drawn to him,” the team wrote.

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We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

“For more than two decades as an Emmy-winning broadcaster, Stacey became a defining voice of Bulls basketball. His passion for the game was unmistakable, and his enthusiasm, storytelling and love for the Bulls created lasting memories for fans. He had a gift for making people feel the game, the big moments, the small ones and everything in between," the statement continued.

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Who was Stacey King's wife?

Stacey King was married to his wife Debi for nine years after they were first married in 2017. We don't know much about their relationship, but Stacey's Facebook page did indicate that he was single at the time of his death. Kenny Kim, a wedding photographer, did share a photo from his wedding to Debit at the time, though, noting that Stacey was a local icon.

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“Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago’s beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beautiful wife Debi,” Kenny wrote. “As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three-time world champion for the Chicago Bulls. More highlights coming your way!”