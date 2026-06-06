Actor Anthony Head and His Wife Died Six Months Apart — What Happened? "The world has lost a legend, and a powerful influence in the dog world that will never be forgotten." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 6 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Beloved actor Anthony Head has sadly passed away at the age of 72. The news comes on the heels of his wife, Sarah Fisher's, tragic passing just a few months ago. Thought of by many to be Anthony's wife, Sarah was the actor's long-term partner, although they were never legally married.

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Understandably, fans are asking what Sarah's cause of death was, as the circumstances around her passing aren't well-known. See what happened to the animal rights activist, and what people are saying about the loss.

Source: MEGA

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What was Anthony Head's wife's cause of death?

Sarah was just 61 years old when she passed away in December 2025. Per The Mirror, the animal welfare advocate suffered from a highly rare and aggressive form of cancer, called anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Upon her passing, Sarah's children posted on her Facebook page with the sad news. The message reads, "We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind, and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently." They went on to reveal that Sarah's passing was "immensely shocking" as it "came with very little warning."

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Source: MEGA

They went on to share, "No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left. We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn't be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind. We only wish she'd had more time to share her knowledge and brilliance with us and the world."

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Who are Anthony Head and Sarah Fisher's kids?

Anthony and Sarah share two daughters, named Emily and Daisy Head. Both have followed in their family's Hollywood footsteps and are accomplished actresses in their own right.

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Emily is best known for her roles in The Inbetweeners, Emmerdale, and The Syndicate. Her most recent work was in 2025's Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Like her sister, Daisy was also in The Syndicate, and she appears in Guilt, Harlots, and Shadow and Bone. Most recently, she can be seen in the 2026 series The Gray House.

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Source: MEGA

In the aforementioned Facebook post, Daisy and Emily offer a glimpse into their mother's personalty by sharing, "She treasured the relationships she had with all of her friends, colleagues and collaborators, many of whom she stayed in contact with here, and we thank you all for being a part of her enriched life."

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They also invited people to comment with any memories they had of Sarah that they'd like to share. The outpouring of love included sentiments such as, "She was the most wonderful lady," "The world has lost a legend, and a powerful influence in the dog world that will never be forgotten," and "She was inspirational."

Sarah was an activist, whose work still lives on.

Source: MEGA

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Even those who didn't get to know Sarah during her life still deeply loved and respected her for her work as an animal rights activist. So much so, in fact, that both the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home and the Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary paid tribute to Sarah after her passing.