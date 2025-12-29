Anthony Joshua Doesn't Want His Son to Follow in His Footsteps as a Boxer "Don't worry, I've got you for life," Anthony said to his son. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 29 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

He might be a professional boxer with multiple championship wins and even an Olympic gold medal, but to his son, Anthony Joshua is just Dad. Because he tends to keep his family life separate from his boxing career, though, it's hard not to wonder who his son is and what the family dynamic is when Anthony co-parents with his ex, Nicole Osbourne.

Anthony and Nicole welcomed their son, Joseph "JJ" Joshua, in 2015. Prior to that, they had been dating for years. But they are now split up, and they co-parent while also maintaining massive respect for each other, which Anthony shared in a 2023 BBC interview. As a dad, despite keeping his son out of the spotlight, Anthony has spoken about parenting and what he hopes (and doesn't hope) for with his son's future in boxing.

Anthony Joshua has a son with his ex.

Anthony's Instagram doesn't prominently feature posts about his son or photos of JJ, but Anthony has shared photos from time to time. In 2021, Anthony posted two photos of himself and his son in partnership with the clothing brand Hugo Boss. In the caption, Anthony wrote, "Don't worry, I've got you for life."

In 2024, the day after Christmas, Anthony posted a video of JJ opening some gifts. He wrote in the caption that he wants to be sure to teach his "little lion" about "the importance of prayer" and their shared religion. When Anthony partnered with Huge Boss in 2021, he said in a video that was shared as part of the campaign that he was "trying to build a connection where we can both explore greatness and work together."

Although Anthony wants his son to do what makes him happy in life, he won't necessarily push boxing on him as an option for his career to follow in Anthony's footsteps. In 2024, he spoke to reporters before a fight and said, according to The Independent, that he would support his son if he decided to get into boxing, but he would also warn him of the pressure in the sport.

"But one thing I'd just tell him, if he was to do it, because it's his decision, I wouldn't force him to do it, I think it's important to find it yourself," Anthony said. "I'd just say, 'Don't compete with me, be your own individual. Anything I've done in boxing is not for you to match. It's for you to kind of find your own reasons.'"

Anthony Joshua's cousin was a boxer too.

Although Anthony isn't counting on JJ following in his footsteps as a boxer, fighting professionally does run in the family. Anthony's cousin, Ben Ileyemi, is also a professional boxer. According to The U.S. Sun, it was Ben who actually convinced Anthony to put in the work to become a professional boxer. They made their professional boxing debut on the same day in 2013, per BoxRec.