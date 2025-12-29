Professional Boxer Anthony Joshua Has Said He Meets Potential Girlfriends "Anywhere" Anthony Joshua had a baby with his ex in 2015. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 29 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made headlines in 2025 for his fight (and win) against Jake Paul in a Netflix match. Those who had already been familiar with the professional boxer were well aware of his stats, but now, new fans have questions about Anthony, like who he is dating and what his public relationship history is.

Before Anthony fought Jake, he was already a decorated boxer in Britain. In fact, per ESPN, he won a gold medal in the Summer Olympics in 2012. He has been a top figure in the world of boxing for years, but outside of his chosen profession, who he is dating, and what is Anthony's private life like at home?

Who is Anthony Joshua dating?

Outside of boxing, Anthony seems to keep much of his private life, well, private. According to Us Weekly, Anthony has been linked to some women in the public eye over the years, like Vick Hope, a British radio host. In 2023, Anthony got flirty in an interview with sports news host Laura Woods. In a clip on YouTube, when Anthony admits that Laura is his dream date, they both reveal they are not in relationships.

However, Anthony has never confirmed that he dated the host. Per Anthony's Instagram, it doesn't look like he's dating anyone now. Then again, he might just prefer to keep his dating life private whenever he can. Over the years, he has seen himself at the center of controversy related to selfies he posted with women and backlash from those women's partners or ex-partners. For now, it looks like Anthony is single.

Though per his own admission, Anthony knows how and where to find potential partners. In a 2023 BBC interview with Louis Theroux, Anthony discussed his dating life at the time. "I've had girlfriends," he said. "I could meet them in the local supermarket or at the petrol station, anywhere." And, it seems, when he does meet women, he keeps the relationships under wraps as much as possible.

Anthony Joshua's baby mama has a close relationship with him.

One reason for Anthony's secrecy when it comes to his dating life, or relationships, could be his son. He shares his son, Joseph "JJ" Joshua, with his ex, a dance teacher by the name of Nicole Osbourne. They welcomed their son in 2015, and they co-parent, but Anthony does not appear to be in a romantic relationship of any kind with Nicole anymore.

When Anthony spoke to Louis Theroux, he called Nicole an "amazing woman" and admitted that he has a lot of respect for her. They began dating in 2005, but since the birth of their son, have remained co-parents with a close platonic relationship. In 2024, Anthony appeared on an ITV show, per Daily Express U.S., and opened up about his relationship status at the time.