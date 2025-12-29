Anthony Joshua Is in “Good Condition” After Suffering a Car Crash That Killed 2 Men The boxing champion was in Nigeria at the time of the fatal crash. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 29 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout his career, Anthony Joshua has proven there's no challenge too great for him. The boxing champion has defeated some of the industry's most formidable talent, from Francis Ngannou to Wladimir Klitschko. In December 2025, Anthony gained even more attention when he earned a sixth-round victory during his much-anticipated fight with Jake Paul.

However, just one week after his buzzed-about fight, he faced another challenge after being involved in a horrendous car crash. Here's what to know about the ordeal and how Anthony is doing now.

Anthony Joshua was hospitalized after suffering a car crash in Nigeria.

On Dec. 29, reports surfaced that Anthony was involved in a fatal car crash. According to The New York Post, the collision killed two people and left him with several injuries. Amid the crash, Nigerian news outlet Punch posted a photo of a shirtless Anthony surrounded by glass. The boxer's promoter, Eddie Hearn, reported to The Daily Mail that, at the time the photo surfaced, he was trying to get in contact with his client, but stated he appeared to be in good condition.

"We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images," Hearn stated. "We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

According to Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, Anthony was traveling in the back of a vehicle that had a tire burst while on a highway, and the driver of the car lost control as a result before crashing into a stationary vehicle. The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.

Shortly after the crash, it was confirmed that the two people who died from the crash were passengers in the same SUV Anthony rode in and passed away at the scene. Ogun State Police confirmed the fatalities in a statement.

"Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene," the statement read. "The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses."

My heartfelt condolences go to Anthony Joshua and to everyone affected by this devastating accident. It is a painful reminder that tragedy does not discriminate and that loss is felt deeply regardless of status or success.



Anthony Joshua's injuries from the crash weren't immediately confirmed.

While Anthony appears to be in stable condition, the extent of the boxer's injuries were unknown at the time of the crash. However, his promoter, Hearn, shared that the injuries he sustained in the crash could affect his scheduled fight with British boxer Tyson Fury. The fight is expected to be Tyson's first since retiring from the sport when he suffered a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024.