Anthony Smith From 'Street Outlaws' Has a Wife –– Here Are Some Details About Her

Anthony Smith From 'Street Outlaws' Has a Wife –– Here Are Some Details About HerBy Stephanie Harper
May. 2 2022, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
It’s always fun to keep up with the current and former cast members of Street Outlaws since they live daring lives filled with adrenaline rushes and excitement. The world of street racing is shrouded in mystery. That's why so many people love watching a reality TV show like this one! They can gain more insight and understanding into interesting subcultures and worlds.
Anthony Smith is a former cast member from the show who announced he’d be leaving in May 2021 in a YouTube video. His wife, Bobbie, was also included in his farewell clip. Here’s what everyone should know about her.
Here’s what fans of 'Street Outlaws' should know about Anthony Smith's wife, Bobbie.
Bobbie might be widely recognized as the loving wife of Anthony, but there’s a lot more to her than her marital status. Just like her husband, she also comes from Arkansas — where the couple is currently residing today. According to her Instagram bio, she’s “just having fun and thanking God for all His blessings!”
She also states that she’s a “wife, mom, and dental assistant whose husband is Hercules.” It’s obvious she sees her husband as the hero of her life since she’s given him such a sweet nickname to match what he calls his car.
According to Reality Tit Bit, she’s been spotted working at a local shop called Wildflower’s Boutique.
Her Instagram feed is filled with memes and inspirational quotes. She also has several adorable pics of herself with Anthony and their kids. Just like plenty of other avid social media users, Bobbie also shares some photos of her meals and her puppies as well.
Here are more details about Bobbie and Anthony's relationship.
It turns out Bobbie and Anthony have been legally married for almost 26 years. They got married on Oct. 19, 1996, which means their love has lasted for almost three decades. They share two sons together named Brandon and Austin.
Interestingly enough, Brandon and Austin both appear to be super interested in the world of street racing, just like their father. Based on Bobbie's pics on Instagram, she's totally enjoying living life as a wife to Anthony and a mother to Brandon and Austin.
Her relationship with Anthony seems to be incredibly strong; she’s always posting motivational quotes about their love life. One of the thoughtful quotes she posted says, “Find someone who is proud to have you, scared to lose you, fights for you, appreciates you, respects you, cares for you, and loves you unconditionally.”
If she and Anthony genuinely love each other unconditionally the way the quote says, then they have an amazingly tight-knit marriage.