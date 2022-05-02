Anthony Smith From 'Street Outlaws' Has a Wife –– Here Are Some Details About Her

Her relationship with Anthony seems to be incredibly strong; she’s always posting motivational quotes about their love life. One of the thoughtful quotes she posted says, “Find someone who is proud to have you, scared to lose you, fights for you, appreciates you, respects you, cares for you, and loves you unconditionally.”

If she and Anthony genuinely love each other unconditionally the way the quote says, then they have an amazingly tight-knit marriage.