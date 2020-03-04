Pregnant Woman Won't Let Anti-Vax Family Members Meet New Baby Until She's 6 Months Old

"Some vaccines come at 1 year and not 6 months, so speak to your doctor before settling on 6 months as the date they can come around," another threw out there.

"Your child, your choice," one person wrote. "I agree with you too."

"What you propose is not in any way unusual or overprotective," someone wrote. "My kids have never met their un-vaxxed cousins, and mine are older and have the full series of childhood vaccines.

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know of, and it can be deadly to babies. It’s present in the U.S. with recent outbreaks. Unvaccinated kids hang out with families with similar beliefs and outbreaks can happen at any time.

"It would be absolutely irresponsible to expose an infant too young to be vaccinated to this."