We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
featured-anti-vax-family-1583349774109.jpg
Source: Buena Vista Pictures

Pregnant Woman Won't Let Anti-Vax Family Members Meet New Baby Until She's 6 Months Old

By

The thing about being an anti-vaxxer as an adult is that you're going to miss out on experiences because you're not vaccinated, experiences like meeting your brand new family member before she's six months old. A new mom-to-be recently took to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" because several of her family members are hurt that she wants to bar them from meeting her baby when she's born. 

She explains that she is 30 weeks pregnant with her first child, a daughter, and that she and her husband have decided that they don't want their unvaccinated family members to be around her until she's had her 6-month shots. Babies have vulnerable immune systems, and this seems reasonable. 