Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Source: Instagram / @april.n.kirk April and Loren Face a Big Life Change in ‘You, Me & My Ex’ Season 2 — Where Are They Now? 'You, Me & My Ex' Season 2 features the return of fan favorites April, Loren, John, and Roy. And we have an update on Loren and April's relationship. By Haylee Thorson May 2 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

When it comes to messy reality television, TLC always takes the cake. From Seeking Brother Husband to MILF Manor, the network consistently produces unconventional concepts that leave viewers shaken to their core. And the You, Me & My Ex series is no exception.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of the show features the return of fan favorites April, John, Loren, and Roy — and their dynamic has gotten even more intricate. So much so that April and Loren are now in a relationship of sorts and living together. But what’s going on between April and Loren today? Here’s the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Are April and Loren from ‘You, Me & My Ex’ together?

In a You, Me & My Ex Season 2 promo shared on April’s Instagram during the second season in 2023, the TLC reality star explained the complex dynamic between herself, John, Loren, and Roy. According to the television personality, the group of four is divorced, with April having married her best friend Loren’s ex-husband John after they split.

However, April’s current husband, John, is in the doghouse with her ex-husband Roy because she revealed they are separated. After separating from John, his ex-wife and April’s best friend Loren moved into her house. “Now my husband’s ex-wife moved in with me,” the reality star explained. “We are in a domestic partnership.”

Article continues below advertisement

With such a complex relationship, it’s no wonder viewers are curious about how April and Loren’s domestic partnership played out IRL. Are they together after filming? While Loren is nowhere to be found on Instagram, April’s social media presence offers several hints about where the women stand with one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout 2022, April frequently posted photos with her best friend / domestic partner on her Instagram feed, indicating a thriving relationship between the TLC stars. From attending children’s soccer matches to traveling to the beach to sharing a bed, the reality personality’s social media consisted of countless sweet snapshots featuring Loren.

However, April’s partner in life was seen less and less on the TLC personality’s feed in early 2023, with her last non-reality promo post appearance in January 2023. While April has yet to comment on whether they are still in a domestic partnership today, the lack of love for Loren on social media may hint at trouble in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between April and John on ‘You, Me & My Ex’?

During the Season 2 teaser trailer, April revealed that her best friend Loren and her current husband John used to be married. However, she then admitted to a shocking detail about said marriage. When a You, Me & My Ex producer asked April if she and John were still happily married, the TLC reality star said that she and Loren’s ex-husband were separated.