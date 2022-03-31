6 Safe and Hilarious April Fools' Day Pranks to Play on Your Kids

6 Safe and Hilarious April Fools' Day Pranks to Play on Your KidsBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 31 2022, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Calling all pranksters! In case you’ve been out of the loop, April Fools' Day is almost upon us. It’s the only day of the year that you have a perfect excuse to pull jokes or pranks on your family, friends, and coworkers without having to face any dire consequences (depending on how far you go, of course).
Naturally, the national prank day calls for some rather interesting jokes at your loved ones expense, and it’s only right to bring your little ones into the mix. If you're a parent looking for the perfect prank to play this April Fools' Day 2022, you’ve come to the right place. Here are six ideas that may pique your interest.
1. Colored Milk
They say that milk does the body good, and it can also serve as the perfect prank on your little ones. Simply add a few drops of food coloring to your milk — keep another food coloring-free box stored elsewhere of course — shake it up and leave it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, your kids will head to the kitchen for breakfast and be met with quite the surprise. It's sure to bring on the laughs.
2. Daylight Saving's Time
There's nothing worse than realizing that you're actually early with starting your day and kids share the same sentiments. Once your little one dozes off to sleep, set their alarm clock an extra hour ahead. Wake them up to announce that you guys are late for your activities for the day and watch them scramble to get ready before realizing the correct time. Hilarious!
3. Frozen Cereal
Most children take pride in enjoying a bowl of cereal at the start of their day. So why not shake things up a bit by creating an April Fools' Day joke around it? Simply pour out a bowl of your kids favorite cereal with milk and a spoon. Place the bowl into the freezer. When you serve them their breakfast in the morning, they'll realize that their meal is completely frozen — spoon and all.
4. Brownie Prank
Brownie lovers will not be able to resist this one! Presenting children with sweet treats are a perfect way to get them into the kitchen. Brownies are surefire way to win over a kid and this prank is gold. Simply cut out the letter "E" numerous times with brown construction paper. Simply place the "E" shaped pieces of paper into a brownie tray. Once you tell your kids that brownies are ready for a mid-day snack, they'll lift up the foil to realize the E-shaped construction paper. After all, you did say that "brown E's" were ready!
5. Toothpaste Fiasco
Nothing says April Fools' Day like an early morning prank! As your kids get ready to start their day, hand them their toothbrush with something that resembles toothpaste on it. This can be white frosting or something else that's edible. Once your kids start brushing, they'll realize that they've been hoodwinked.
6. Potato Chips Swap
Potato chips are a great snack! However, you can easily flip the script on your kids by removing the chips and replacing them with cut carrots or cucumbers to resemble chips. Simply open a bag of chips and remove the contents. Replace the actual potato chips with the veggie substitute. Carefully seal the bag with some glue. Once snack time hits, give your little one a bag of the veggie chips. Once they pop one in their mouth, they'll be in for a surprise.