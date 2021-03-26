10 of the Best April Fools' Jokes to Play on Students in 2021

For some, April Fools' Day is the scariest day of the year. For others, it’s the most anticipated. For teachers, it’s a chance to give students a taste of their own medicine and play some pranks on them! It’s a totally acceptable and fun way to get a little jokey with students while being creative.

But this year is not like others. Teachers who used to reassign seats all day long, do classroom switches, or weird candy food pranks are at a loss. With COVID-19 restrictions, April Fools' jokes are more complicated than ever.

So, we’ve compiled a list of 10 of our favorite April Fools' jokes to play on students this year.