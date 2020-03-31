Creative April Fools' Ideas for Teachers to Prank Their Students Remotely

These days, real life feels more like a prank than anything April 1 could have in store. But chances are you're a super nice teacher who wants to make an effort to put a smile on your students' faces on what would otherwise be a really fun day of the year.

If so, you're one of the few things that's good about the world right now, and we're down to help.

So, keep reading for some fun April Fools' Day pranks that teachers can pull from a distance.