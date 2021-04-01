Still Looking for April Fools' Day Inspiration? These Pranks on TikTok Should Give You Some Ideas

Let’s face it, 2020 didn’t give us much to laugh about, and 2021 hasn’t been much different. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing political unrest, it feels like we haven’t had much of a reason to smile.

But with April Fools' Day right around the corner, many people have taken to social media to share their prank ideas, and TikTok has all the inspiration you need to get a good laugh before the day is over. Fake pregnancy announcements are so last decade and, not to mention, super insensitive, but if you're struggling to come up with ideas, we've got you covered. Here are a few of the best April Fools' Day pranks on TikTok.