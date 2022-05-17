Are Things Rocky Between Amber Heard and Her Best Friend Raquel Pennington?

According to Newsweek, both Raquel and her ex-husband, Josh Drew, are on Amber's witness list for the defamation trial. It stands to reason that if Raquel was willing to testify again, she and Amber are still on good terms. That said, it's hard to turn down a subpoena.

In May 2016, People reported that the two have been friends since 2003. At one point, Raquel and Josh lived in the same building as Amber and Johnny, and even had a key to their unit. It was at this time that Raquel allegedly witnessed the aftermath of an incident between the couple.