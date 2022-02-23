Are Austin Gunn and Hana Giraldo Together After Their 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Showmance?By Shannon Raphael
While the celebrity kids featured on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules are spending their days getting down and dirty with the livestock at the Saddleback Ranch, there was still time for a romance to blossom between stars Austin Gunn (son of Billy Gunn) and Hana Giraldo (daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo).
Austin, who is a wrestler like his famous dad, expressed interest in the songwriter early on — though his co-star, Harry James Thornton thought that he was really interested in Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff (who was already in a relationship). After Austin and Hana went on a date to the hot springs, it seemed like their romance had fizzled out. That all changed at the end of the Feb. 16 episode.
The "Camp Hollywood" episode concluded with the two spending one-on-one time in the bunkroom together, with the curtains drawn. Since the co-stars have taken their flirtation to the next level on the show, fans may be wondering if there is anything going on between Austin and Hana now that filming has wrapped.
Read on for a refresher on their showmance, and to find out if either party has said anything about their current romantic status.
Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn forged a romantic connection early on in the E! series.
Though Austin and Hana connected at the end of the seventh episode, a Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules teaser indicated that there would soon be trouble in paradise between the two. As the remaining seven cast members approached the ranch's grand re-opening date, they went out to celebrate their progress at a bar.
"Austin is having some drinks. We started really early," Redmond Parker said in the clip about Billy Gunn's son.
After the stars arrived at the local watering hole to continue drinking, Austin was spotted kissing another woman.
"Where's your phone at?" he asked the random woman, much to Hana's dismay.
The clip then continued with a shot of the stars back at the ranch's living quarters.
"Are you mad at me?" Austin asked Hana.
"Am I mad at you?" she responded, before slapping the wrestler's face.
With Hana delivering the slap heard 'round the ranch, it doesn't seem like these two will be continuing their new romance any time soon.
Are Austin and Hana still together after 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'?
The reality stars have stayed mum on the status of their relationship, but they do not follow one another on Instagram. While their respective social media patterns may not be an exact indicator that things have cooled off between them, it is important to note that Hana and Austin do follow all of the rest of their co-stars on the app (as of presstime).
Both cast members even follow Myles O'Neal, who left the show on the Jan. 26 episode.
Though the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars do hang out and post photos on social media together, Austin and Hana have yet to share anything with one another online that isn't from their time on the show.
While all signs are showing that Austin and Hana went their separate ways, it remains to be seen if they will publicly discuss what went down, or if viewers will get to watch it all play out on the series.
New episodes of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.