Are Austin Gunn and Hana Giraldo Together After Their 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Showmance?

The "Camp Hollywood" episode concluded with the two spending one-on-one time in the bunkroom together, with the curtains drawn. Since the co-stars have taken their flirtation to the next level on the show, fans may be wondering if there is anything going on between Austin and Hana now that filming has wrapped.

Read on for a refresher on their showmance, and to find out if either party has said anything about their current romantic status.