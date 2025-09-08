Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Together — Are They Dating? In his relatively short time on the Hollywood A-list, Austin Butler has dated a slew of famous faces. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 8 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities make headlines for their relationships as much as they do for their latest projects. Elvis actor Austin Butler is at the center of such news, as rumors are swirling that he and model/actress Emily Ratajkowski are now dating after being spotted around town. Let’s dive in and find out what’s going on.

Article continues below advertisement

In his relatively short time on the Hollywood A-list, Austin Butler has dated a slew of famous faces. Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Delonge, and Lily-Rose Depp are a few of his past relationships, but his most high-profile couple was with model Kaia Gerber, whom he dated from 2021 until 2024.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski recently sparked romance rumors.

On Friday, Sept. 5, dating rumors began running rampant when Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted grabbing drinks in New York City at the Waverly Inn in the city’s West Village neighborhood, according to People. Per the outlet, the pair were seated together in a booth and chatting over cocktails, with Austin reportedly putting his arm around Emily’s shoulders.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

This wasn’t the first time that the two were seen getting cozy. During the NYC afterparty for his latest film Caught Stealing, Austin and Emily were photographed talking with each other in between him dancing with the film’s co-stars, including Zöe Kravitz. As of now, neither Austin nor Emily has publicly confirmed or denied if they are actually dating.

While promoting ‘Caught Stealing,’ Austin recently addressed the perceived notion that he is a devoted method actor.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2025, Austin discussed the misconception of his dedication to his craft. “I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot. It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do,” he said. “It’s more that I just like to immerse myself.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive,” Austin continued. “And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“And so, less than using that word of [method] it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and realizing that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can,” he added.

Emily previously explained why taking a hiatus from acting was one of the best decisions for her career.

I was one of those typical cases,” Emily began in a July 2025 interview with Vanity Fair. It was the aughts, [and] it was like, ‘Hot girl gets a group of six male agents who are like, You should be in Entourage.’ So it’s really been a slow process of being like, ‘Okay, well, I can write my own things.’ I can be a creator and find what feels comfortable, and makes me feel in control, and like I’m contributing and fulfilled,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega