Who Are Austin Butler's Parents? Details on the 'Elvis' Star's Family

Actor and rising star Austin Butler proved to everyone in 2022 that he was more than just Vanessa Hudgens's ex-boyfriend — the 31-year-old blew everyone away as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis.

So was Austin himself born into a family of actors? Who are his parents? Does Austin have any siblings? Here's everything we know about Austin Butler's parents, siblings, and life offscreen, when he's not winning all the awards for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

Who are Austin Butler's parents?

On Aug. 17, 1991, Lori Anne Butler gave birth to one Austin Butler in Anaheim, Calif. According to a Vogue interview with the Elvis star, Lori Anne ran a day care at home, while Austin's father, David Butler, worked as a commercial real estate appraiser.

Austin's parents divorced when Austin was just 7 years old. It was an amicable decision for both parties. Although Austin's parents weren't super wealthy, Austin himself revealed to Vogue that his mother Lori would surprise Austin and his older sister with season passes to Disneyland.

Who is Austin Butler's sister?

Ashley Lucas (née Butler) was born in 1986, which makes her five years older than her younger brother Austin. A working actress herself, Ashley actually appeared with Austin in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, per Hollywood Life. You can follow Ashley on Instagram @_ashleybee_.

In a sweet Butler bonding moment, Austin actually took Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where Austin went on to win the Golden Globe Award for best actor (for his role in Elvis).

Austin made sure to thank his family in his acceptance speech, including a sweet tribute to his late mother Lori, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2014. The actor said in his speech that "I want to thank my dad, who is watching at home. I want to thank my mom, who I know is smiling down right now. Mama, I love you so much. Thank you for sacrificing so much for me."

What's next for Austin? Is he still dating Kaia Gerber?

According to that aforementioned Vogue interview with Austin, he went straight into filming a lead role in Masters of the Air, a limited scripted series about a special Air Force regiment's heroic actions during World War II. The project, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Austin's Elvis co-star Tom Hanks, is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus later in 2023.

