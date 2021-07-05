'All American' Fans Are Hoping That Billy and Laura Will Get Back Together

Fans of the CW’s hit show All American are well aware that the series comes with twists and turns. From Darnell’s departure to Olivia releasing bodycam footage of the death of a young Black woman, the show gets better and better with every episode. And at the end of Episode 15, showrunners left viewers with a cliffhanger about the future of Billy and Laura's relationship.

Olivia and Jordan were saddened to learn that Billy and Laura were splitting up. And while things were rocky between the pair, they’ve been able to co-parent seamlessly. However, it looks like the split has done them well and has left viewers questioning if a reconciliation is in the works.

Are Billy and Laura getting back together? Keep reading to get some answers.