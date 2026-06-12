'VPR' Alums Brock and Scheana Don't Appear Together in New Vacay Photos — Are They Still Together? What happened to Brock? By Ivy Griffith Published June 12 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @scheana

Falling in love in the public eye can be a heady experience. Not only do you have the thrill of people cheering your relationship on, but most of your moments are documented, which makes it that much more intense. But of course, the flip side of that is that when something goes wrong, people tend to immediately notice.

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Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have been married since 2021, and they seem to be going strong. Which is why new vacation photographs showing Scheana out and about with their daughter and no Brock in sight had some fans questioning things. So, are they still together? Here's what we know.

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Are Brock and Scheana still together?

If you scroll through Scheana's Instagram page, it becomes abundantly clear that she and Brock love their family and travel together often. They make a picture perfect couple, and their daughter Summer Moon seems to be a happy child with two loving parents. So, why was Scheana suddenly vacationing without him?

In a carousel of photos shared to Instagram in June 2026, Scheana and Summer were on vacation with some friends and loved ones, but Brock wasn't present. Not only that, but he wasn't mentioned. Scheana cryptically captioned the carousel, "Been trying to be better about living in the moment while also capturing content… and those 2 things don’t always go hand in hand. So while I’ve been a little MIA, I’ve been soaking up time with my family, traveling, making memories and being present. Soooo here’s a little photo dump from our family trip to Kauai while I play catch-up."

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So, did the two split? According to Scheana's mom, Erika, it's nothing like that. A fan asked, "Beautiful photos... did Brock not go?" To which Erika replied, "No.. he stayed back and took care of the new kitties.. It was a girls' trip plus Opa!" So, it would seem that he just didn't come along for this trip. But as far as we can tell, they're still together.

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In 2025, Brock opened up about married life with Scheana.

Which is good, because fans would be a little crushed if the two split up. They fell in love and married in secret in 2021, after meeting in 2019, according to Bravo.

In May 2025, Brock took to Instagram to share a Mother's Day message for Scheana that gave a glimpse into the kind of relationship they share, and it's pretty darn sweet. He wrote, "To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day. This world is a brighter place because of you. To my mother, I love you so much." He added, "To my wife @scheana, I love how much you have grown as a mother, and I hope when you look at @summermoon you can see yourself, love, because when she sees you, she sees her hero."

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