Nia and Danny Booko From 'The Valley' Have an Update on Where They Are Now Two married couples split up following the first season of 'The Valley.' By Chrissy Bobic Published May 21 2026, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@realniasanchez

The Valley’s Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez Booko aren't going to let a silly thing like "Dark Side Danny" get in the way of their marriage. Or, are they? Fans of The Valley want to know if Danny and Nia are still together, especially after two seasons of other cast members coming for Danny regarding his behavior when he gets drunk on the Bravo series.

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And, in Season 3, most viewers can't deny seeing another side of Danny that doesn't paint him in the best light as a husband to Nia. So, are Nia and Danny still together on The Valley, or did they split up following Season 3? They have four kids together, and they seem determined to make it work. However, there is only so much one wife and mother can take, even one as even-tempered as Nia.

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Are Nia and Danny still together on 'The Valley'?

As of now, it looks like Nia and Danny are still together. Nia's Instagram is full of photos of Danny and their kids and updates about their life as a family of six. During Season 3 of The Valley, Nia admits that Danny's behavior is unacceptable to her. From pouting about not drinking with the rest of the group and forcing parental duties on Nia to then getting out of hand when he is drunk, Danny needs a wakeup call.

But will that wakeup call entail Nia leaving him? Probably not, especially since they are still together and seemingly going strong after filming for the season ended. During an episode of The Valley After Show, Nia and Danny both open up about the fights between them that viewers might see go down on The Valley.

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"One thing with me and Daniel, in our relationship in general, yes, we have tense moments, yes, we can be short with each other," Nia admitted. However, she adds, "Sometimes we're in this beautiful season where, like, everything is really good, and sometimes it's not. And what people will see through this, like, window of time is, like, there were so many tense moments, and we were short with each other and had short fuses a lot."

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Danny also says that his marriage with Nia is strong after having four children together. He says during the after show episode, "You think I haven't done this three other times? I know exactly how to support my wife." And apparently, for Nia and Danny, the way they do things works for them, because they are still together.

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Nia and Danny's religion might play a role in their decision to get divorced.

For Nia and Danny, the topic of divorce doesn't even seem to be on the table. Despite co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, along with Michelle Saniei and Jesse Lally, calling it quits, there might be one key reason why it's just not an option for Nia and Danny. Their Christian religion plays a big role in their life together.