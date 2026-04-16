A Breakdown of Brittany and Brandon's "Whirlwind" Relationship Timeline on 'The Valley' Brittany knew Brandon for 15 years before they started dating. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 16 2026, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

She might have gotten her sparkle back with new boyfriend Brandon Hanson on The Valley, but Brittany Cartwright is still getting lip from her friends about the relationship. She introduces him during Season 3 of the Bravo show, but since, at this point, her divorce from Jax Taylor isn't even finalized, fans want to know Brittany and Brandon's relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

They also want to know if Brittany is still dating Brandon. She at first insists that it isn't all that serious. However, it's later a bit clearer that Brittany sees Brandon as more than just a friend with benefits. So, what is the relationship timeline for the pair, and was there any overlap with the end of her marriage to Jax before she filed for divorce? That's what some fans are curious about the most.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Brandon's relationship timeline sort of began long before 'The Valley.'

Although Brittany and Brandon were not dating when she was cast in The Valley or even in Vanderpump Rules, Brittany says on The Valley that she knew Brandon from back when she lived in Kentucky. They didn't date, though, and eventually, Brittany moved to Los Angeles to be with Jax and join VPR.

Brandon and Brittany were seen out together in August 2025.

According to People, Brittany took Brandon as her date to the August 2025 Narwal's End of Summer Soirée event. At the time, The Valley star spoke to the outlet and said that she was ready to prioritize herself and her son, Cruz, whom she shares with Jax. "I'm excited to just have fun and explore this new me," she said at the time, still not confirming an actual relationship with Brandon. "Let go of the dead weight, let go of the drama, and just enjoy my life and my family and my friends."

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany hinted at the relationship in 2025 on her podcast.

Brittany and Jax's once-shared podcast, When Reality Hits, is now hosted by Brittany alone. In September 2025, Brittany talked about her trip to Cabo on her podcast and briefly spoke about Brandon, but said she was not in a relationship at that time. It was this Cabo trip, however, that ended in lots of selfies, some of which are shown on The Valley.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed that she was not a "girlfriend" yet as of September 2025.

When TMZ caught up with Brittany in September 2025 and asked how she and "the boyfriend" met, Brittany cleared up the rumor. She said that she and Brandon were not yet "technically boyfriend/girlfriend." She also said that Brandon is a "great person, great father, just all around a good person."

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Brandon reportedly broke up months after they started dating.

Although Brittany claimed multiple times that she and Brandon were not officially a couple, in October 2025, Brittany announced that they had broken up. She revealed the news on her podcast during the Oct. 10, 2025, episode. She admitted that they do still care about each other, but that, between long distance and each of them co-parenting kids with their respective former partners, it was too much.