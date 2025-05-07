‘The Valley’ Fans Want Jax Taylor Fired After Seeing His Rage Texts to Brittany Cartwright "Trust me, I gave my friends your address. They are going to stop by," Jax wrote to Brittany on 'The Valley.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 7 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 2 of The Valley couldn't have come at a better time for fans. Unfortunately, some of the cast members likely wish they didn't have to film the details of their personal turmoil—just ask and Brittany Cartwright.

Jax and Brittany split after four years of marriage in February 2024. The Vanderpump Rules alums' separation has since played out on The Valley, forcing them to have many authentic, fourth wall-breaking moments on the show. In one episode, Brittany revealed multiple rage texts her ex sent to her while attending inpatient treatment for mental health. Let's dive into what Bravo shared from Jax's scathing remarks.

Jax Taylor's rage texts to Brittany Cartwright appeared on Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

During Season 2, Ep. 4 of The Valley, Brittany shared that Jax's 30-day stint in an inpatient facility didn't provide the "peace" she expected. While on the cast's road trip to Santa Barbara, Calif., Brittany shared that he rage texts her in between his therapy sessions. In a scene with Kristen Doute, the cameras showed a string of texts from him, which were uncomfortable for viewers to read, and we aren't even involved.

"You took my son from me,” he said in one text. "Disgusting," in another. "You took my job from me," he further accused. The texting spree continued becoming more concerning as he accused Brittany of having sex with Julian and allegedly threatened her by stating, "Trust me, I gave my friends your address. They are going to stop by." Seeing Jax's texts to the mother of his child made some fans cringe and express their concern for Brittany and the couple's son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

"I just want to point out that the most dangerous time in a woman’s life is when she leaves an abusive relationship," one commenter mentioned on Reddit. "I had a horrible experience leaving an abusive s--t like this," another added. "HE NEEDS TO BE FIRED AND CANCELLED. Yes, I’m yelling!" "The only thing I'm glad about seeing these is that he's giving her so much evidence," a third fan pointed out.

Jax admitted he shouldn't have rage texted Brittany Cartwright while receiving treatment.

After seeing the episode back, Jax discussed the ordeal with on The Valley After Show. In his interview, he shared that, while his co-stars and fans wanted him to put his phone away and focus on himself, it wasn't required at his facility, per California law. However, Jax said he felt he should've voluntarily handed over his phone.

"I am addicted to my phone," he admitted. "I wanted to know what's going on. I have to have control. And I don't know what that is. It's a huge issue. Ego, control, narcissism, manipulation… It's all the same thing."

Jax also shared his "bad" texts towards Brittany, which came out because he wanted her to have more words of affirmation for him. He said he believed a short, "Thinking about you" text from his estranged wife would've made him "so much better" in the long run. "It just killed me that I was, like, out of sight, out of mind," Jax said. "If she would've [given] me, at least like two or three days in, 'Hey, we're thinking about you, we'll see you in 30 days,' I would've put that phone away in a New York minute. I would've put that phone in a safe."