Scheana Shay Still Isn't a Cast Member on 'The Valley' — Here's Why Scheana has shared her side of things on her podcast. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 30 2026, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@scheana

If anyone asks Scheana Shay why she isn't on The Valley like some of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, she might claim it was her decision. However, those who have watched Scheana on Bravo over the years might have another theory. So, why isn't Scheana on The Valley even though her former bestie, Lala Kent, joined the show in its third season?

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Both Scheana and Lala pop up on the show in the first season, but they aren't part of the main cast at that point. And really, Lala wasn't asked to join the main cast until right before Season 3. Their other VPR alum, Tom Schwartz, also joined full-time for Season 3, but Scheana is still nowhere to be found when it comes to reality TV post-VPR life. Apparently, that's the way she likes it. Allegedly.

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Why isn't Scheana on 'The Valley'?

Before Season 3 of The Valley premiered, Scheana shared on her podcast, Scheananigans, why she did not join the show. Although no one from Bravo has publicly shared an official statement about Scheana being asked to join the show as a cast member, guest, or in a "friend of" role, she said she was asked to join for the third season, but turned it down.

During the podcast episode, Scheana spoke to Real Housewives producer Alex Baskin. He admitted that they had "discussions" about Scheana joining the cast and that producers made Scheana a "compelling offer." Scheana also discredited "people saying out there that I was not asked and that Lala took my spot."

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According to Scheana, despite appearing on The Valley early on, she chose to turn down the role because she didn't want to continue with reality TV. She said she asked herself, "Is this the right next step for me in my career? Post-book, post-Vanderpump Rules, is it the fresh start I'm looking for? Or is it a continuation of what I've been doing all along?"

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Is Scheana still friends with 'The Valley' cast?

In January 2026, Scheana answered listener questions on an episode of her podcast. One of the questions was about who she still talks to from The Valley. She noted that she still sees most of the stars, including Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Jasmine Goode. "They're all very much in my life, and TBD, what happens with the future of The Valley and myself," she said at the time. "I just needed to step away for me, and I think time away from doing the show is really healing for me. But you never know what the future holds."