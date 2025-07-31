Why Did ‘The Valley’ Stars Michelle Saniei and Aaron Nosler Break Up? Inside the Details The couple is still together in the first part of the reunion, but not in real life. By Danielle Jennings Published July 31 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In the world of reality television, things are filmed several months or even a year or more in advance, which means that by the time the world sees a specific season, things could have drastically changed in real life. This is the case with The Valley stars Michelle Saniei and boyfriend Aaron Nosler, who just ended their relationship — but are still a couple as the first part of the reunion airs. But why did these two actually break up? Let’s find out.

In the first season of The Valley, Michelle and ex-husband Jesse Lally were one of the show’s most talked about married couples and were clearly on shaky ground — and shortly after the show ended, things took a turn for the worse, and they ended their marriage.

Source: Bravo

Why did Michelle and Aaron break up?

During the entirety of the current season of The Valley, the bulk of Michelle’s storyline has centered around her relationship with her boyfriend Aaron — and how they are navigating their relationship as her extremely messy divorce from Jesse takes over. However, the week of the Season 2 finale, it was confirmed that Michelle and Aaron had officially ended their relationship after a year of dating, and also after briefly living together with her and Jesse’s 5-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Source: Bravo

So, why did the pair end things? Well, as of now, neither party has come out and said why they broke up, but fans have now pointed out that it could be due to comments that Michelle made to Scheana Shay in an episode of the show that aired back in May, according to Us Weekly. “Aaron had this conversation with me, like, ‘I love you, I love Isabella. Like, I want us to one day be a family, but I can’t deal with a crazy ex-husband like that,’” Michelle said to Scheana on The Valley. “He said, ‘If nothing changes, like, I think it’s better if we’re not together.'”

While this has not been confirmed as the reason for the split, viewers of The Valley will note that the contentious relationship between Michelle, Jesse, and Aaron has been a major issue in the now-former couple’s relationship.

What is the status of things between Michelle and Jesse?

Based on the reunion, in which Michelle and Aaron are still together, it appears that things may be a tad bit better between Michelle and Jesse, who also made somewhat of an amends with Aaron on the show after confronting Aaron about whether or not he and Michelle were together during their marriage and ill-timed Father’s Day posts.

Source: Bravo

"No, absolutely not," Aaron told Jesse in Hawaii after he asked him directly about cheating with Michelle. "We texted here and there once for that coffee meeting at Blackwood and another time when I said, 'Hey, come to Runyon. I’m selling honey.' Other than that, we would run into each other all the time.”

Source: Bravo