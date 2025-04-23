Kristen Doute Stirs the Pot on Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay's Relationship Bravo fans noticed Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay's relationship has changed over the years. What happened? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 23 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Bravo fans watched Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay share what looked like a solid (and possibly a little complicated) bond. From Vanderpump Rules’s earliest days, their relationship was steady — Lisa was the boss, Scheana was the loyal employee who stuck it out through cast shakeups and scandals. However, something changed. By 2024, fans started wondering what happened to Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay’s relationship.

It wasn’t one big explosion that caused their distance — it was quieter than that. Thanks to a recent podcast and Kristen Doute’s need to stir the pot, fans have a little bit of clarity.

Source: Mega

Kristen Doute stirred the pot on Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay’s relationship.

During the April 22, 2025 episode of The Bitch Bible podcast, Kristen brought fresh attention to the distance between Lisa and Scheana. While she didn’t say what caused the rift, she strongly hinted that drama was brewing — and that Scheana might be ready to talk. “When Scheana’s book comes out, she told me that there’s a lot of tea about Lisa in there that the world would like to know,” Kristen teased, referring to Scheana’s upcoming memoir My Good Side.

She went even further by noting that she thought Scheana was basically scum on the bottom of Lisa’s shoe these days. For anyone who follows these Bravo personalities, this was a classic Kristen moment: blunt and messy. Unfortunately, for all the drama and pot stirring, she never said exactly what happened. She just teased that Scheana had a story to tell.

Both Lisa and Scheana have acknowledged the distance — and it seems mutual.

According to Us Weekly, Scheana admitted that she and Lisa don’t really talk outside of work anymore. “I don’t talk to her too often. She usually calls when she needs something.” Now, Scheana wasn’t really slamming Lisa with this statement. Just making the observation that their relationship had shifted away from being a friendship and became exclusively business-only.

Lisa didn’t deny this observation. “Remember, I have 700 people that work for me. As long as they know I’m always there if they need me,” she reminded. Like Scheana, she didn’t sound angry, just realistic about how things have changed.

The quiet fade says more than a big blowup ever could.

For fans who’ve watched these two for over a decade, the lack of drama is almost the most surprising part. They weren’t spotted filming together much. Social media interactions slowed to a crawl. Furthermore, unlike so many Vanderpump Rules breakups, this one didn’t come with a camera crew and confessional tears — just silence.

Lisa and Scheana’s relationship didn’t really crash and burn. It slowly faded out. For years, they leaned on each other through chaotic seasons and shifting alliances. By 2025, they landed in a place that feels polite, distant, and a little cold.