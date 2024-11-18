Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Responds to Blind Item Gossip Claims About Her Tipping Practices Scheana couldn't help but respond to gossip that suggested she doesn't tip servers. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 18 2024, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Gossip about celebrities is everywhere online. All you have to do is open social media or a news site, and you'll find ample fuel for your gossip needs. Some types of celebrity gossip known as "blind' items" contain the most salacious, and unproven, type of gossip.

Article continues below advertisement

One such a blind item recently found its way into the world of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. And while most celebrities ignore blind item gossip, Scheana couldn't stop herself from replying to refute this particular bit of juicy gossip.

Article continues below advertisement

Scheana Shay responds to blind item gossip suggesting her tipping practices leave much to be desired.

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi took to the Deux/U by Deuxmoi podcast to share this juicy bit of info: “I just received a blind item on Sunday, which is clearly about her because the pseudonym is good as gold. And this anonymous tipster wrote in a certain reality star known for not being able to make a first does not tip. For someone whose reality TV show is centered around the service industry, they certainly don’t know proper tipping etiquette.”

The tidbit of gossip adds, “I’ve helped them with a few skinny margaritas at numerous Chargers games and have been stiffed every time. I have also helped her costar who wasn’t really sure what they did to me, but had a pinot grigio who tipped 50 percent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Deuxmoi then scolded Scheana, saying, "Scheana, girl, like tip your servers. Come on, you should know better." Scheana then replied via Instagram in a since-deleted post (via Reddit), "That’s interesting bc the first time I’ve ever even ordered a margarita at a game was last week and we tipped $50 at the open bar."

Article continues below advertisement

Scheana may stir controversy, but people seem to have trouble believing she doesn't tip.

Luckily for Scheana, people were skeptical right out of the gate about these so-called non-tipping practices. Fans and non-fans alike came to her defense in comment sections everywhere.

On the Deux/U podcast, guest host Thea de Sousa responded with skepticism, saying, "I’m surprised because at the first … BravoCon in New York, not this past BravoCon, but the one before, actually hung out with Scheana and Brock [Davies] at a bar. I don’t remember if she tipped or not, but I do remember her being really, really overly nice to the servers."

Article continues below advertisement

Thea added, “At least she’s nice. If she doesn’t leave money at the end, then probably not liking her as much. But during the whole time we were there, she seemed so friendly to them.”